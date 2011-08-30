* Digital boards show most growth at Lamar - analysts

* Digital boards can bring in 6-8 times the revenue of static boards

* Weak local ad markets, competition hurting Lamar more than others

* Lamar has weak Val-Mo score of 10 - StarMine data

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Supantha Mukherjee

BANGALORE, Aug 30 Lamar Advertising Co is looking for growth from digital billboards, with the risk this may eat into revenue from its mainstay static billboards that tower above U.S. expressways.

National advertising has pretty much recovered from the downturn, but local ad campaigns -- typically restaurants, hospitals, retailers and services, which account for two-thirds of Lamar's revenue -- remain subdued as businesses trim spending.

In its latest reported quarter, Lamar missed revenue estimates and warned of weak sales ahead, while bigger rival Clear Channel Outdoor fared better as it has more exposure to healthier international markets.

At Lamar, the digital ad business was the only division to show double-digit growth in the quarter, and analysts expect that trend to continue.

Lamar shares have more than halved in 6 months.

TOO LOCAL

Investors worry that Lamar relies too much on struggling local advertising markets. Just a fifth of its sales are national.

"The overall ad market is like a tale of two cities," said Piper Jaffray analyst James Marsh. "The (local ad market) growth rate looks very anaemic."

Lamar posted second-quarter sales growth of 2.4 percent, while the Outdoor Advertising Association of America said total out-of-home advertising revenue -- a near $7 billion market that strips out TV, radio, print and online advertising -- rose 4.5 percent.

Lamar operates bulletins and posters -- among the tens of thousands of huge, standing structures that have become a familiar part of the U.S. landscape -- across 44 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The weak out-of-home market also faces more competition from radio and TV stations and newspapers, all fighting for whatever local dollars are left.

"During the last ad slowdown, Lamar very aggressively cut costs. All those cuts are going to be extremely difficult to replicate going forward," said Piper Jaffray's Marsh.

Los Angeles-based Lamar -- founded over a century ago after the toss of a coin split the small poster company from the Pensacola Opera House -- has a value-momentum (Val-Mo) score of 10, on a rising 1-100 scale. Clear Channel has a Val-Mo score -- an aggregation of valuation trends and analysts' thinking on a stock -- of 27, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

DIGITAL DRIVE

While glitzy, LED-lit digital billboards have been blamed for distracting motorists, companies like Lamar need to sell more of these to drive future growth.

Lamar's digital business rose 15 percent in the first half of the year, and now brings in 13 percent of revenue.

"Digital is the best part of their business," said Tracy Young at Evercore. "The revenue they can get from a digital board is 6-8 times that of a static board.

Analysts acknowledge the trend to digital advertising, though they warn of cannibalising static board revenue, and note some local markets may struggle to support expensive digital billboards, which price at upwards of $250,000.

"Digital display is just much more attractive," said CRT Capital Group analyst Lance Vitanza.

"You can advertise to different customers with the same display. For example, when people are coming home at the end of the day, you can show an advertisement for the evening news program. In the morning, when people are going to work, you can show an advertisement for the local coffee shop.

"There's flexibility and the ability to more accurately pinpoint the market you're trying to penetrate," he said.

As of end-July, Lamar has more than 1,300 digital big boards, and expects to add 120 more this year.

"In the near-term, digital can make a difference in terms of top-line growth," said James Dix, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

However, Clear Channel and CBS Outdoor, part of CBS Corp , are also aggressively rolling out digital billboards.

Whoever is fastest to capitalize on the digital opportunity will be the winner, analysts say. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)