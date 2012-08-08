BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Aug 8 Lamar Advertising Co posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, but the billboard operator forecast third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates.
The 110-year-old company, which gets about 80 percent of its revenue from the U.S. market, f orecast third-quarter revenue of between $303 million and $306 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $307.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lamar, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc and CBS Corp-held CBS Outdoor, operates in 44 U.S. states as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.
Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 15 cents per share in the second quarter, from $11.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 3.9 percent to $304.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $304 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.