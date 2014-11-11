BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
Nov 11 Lamda Development SA :
* Announced on Monday that Court of Audit judged in favour of signing sale contract of 100 percent of the shares of "HELLINIKON S.A."
* Says that this judgment clears the way for the largest contemporary private development project in Greece, an investment totaling 8 billion euros
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.