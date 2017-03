May 27 Lamprell Plc

* Contract award

* Has received a new contract award from a subsidiary of shelf drilling, ltd. ("shelf drilling"),

* Contract for construction and delivery of two high specification, letourneau-designed, self-elevating mobile offshore drilling platforms of a super 116e (enhanced) class.

* Rigs are being constructed for operations in south east asia.

This new contract is valued at more than us$ 370 million.