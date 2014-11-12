Nov 12 Lamprell Plc :

* Contract award is valued at approximately $365 million

* Received a new contract award from National Drilling Company, Abu Dhabi

* Rigs will be constructed at Lamprell's facility in Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates, with planned delivery dates in Q4 2016 and Q2 2017 respectively

* NDC also has right to exercise options for Lamprell to build up to an additional three jackup rigs of same design Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: