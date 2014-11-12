UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Nov 12 Lamprell Plc :
* Contract award is valued at approximately $365 million
* Received a new contract award from National Drilling Company, Abu Dhabi
* Rigs will be constructed at Lamprell's facility in Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates, with planned delivery dates in Q4 2016 and Q2 2017 respectively
* NDC also has right to exercise options for Lamprell to build up to an additional three jackup rigs of same design Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.