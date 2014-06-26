June 26 Lamprell Plc :
* Pleased to announce that 5 for 16 rights issue of
81,363,469 new ordinary shares at 88 pence per new ordinary
share announced on 16 May 2014 closed for acceptances at 11.00
a.m. (UK time) on 25 June 2014
* Received valid acceptances in respect of 78,528,325 new
ordinary shares, representing about 96.52 pct of total number of
new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to fully underwritten
rights issue
* JP Morgan securities Plc, HSBC Bank Plc, in their capacity
as joint bookrunners and underwriters, procured subscribers for
remaining 2,835,144 new ordinary shares not validly taken up in
rights issue, representing 3.48 percent of shares, at a price of
146 pence per share
* Net proceeds from placing of such new ordinary shares will
be paid to those persons whose rights have lapsed in accordance
with terms of rights issue
* Neither underwriters nor sub-underwriters will be required
to subscribe for any new ordinary shares
