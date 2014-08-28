Aug 28 Lamprell Plc :
* H1 revenue $632.3 million versus $506.6 million year
earlier
* H1 operating profit $53.4 million versus $19.2 million
year earlier
* H1 reported diluted earnings per share 26.9 cents
* Revenues are up as a result of high H1 activity levels and
phasing of construction activity during period
* Over $900 million of new awards since January 2014
including multi-rig awards from each of Ensco and Shelf
drilling, award from Petrofac
* As at June 30, backlog of $1.2 billion (Dec. 31 2013 $0.9
bln); bid pipeline increasing to about $4.9 bln (Dec. 31 2013:
$4.7 bln)
* Lower revenue levels expected in H2 compared to H1 due to
timing of build cycles and reduced activity in onshore and
offshore construction market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: