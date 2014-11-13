UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
Nov 13 Lamprell Plc
* Performance for 2014 expected to be in line with our expectation
* Group continues to make good progress building on strong performance in H1 2014
* Previous guidance for 2015 reiterated in light of recent contract win Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study