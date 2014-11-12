Nov 12 British rig maker Lamprell Plc received a new contract worth about $365 million from Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Co for two jackup drilling rigs.

Lamprell's shares rose as much as 5.8 percent to 150.25 pence in morning trade.

National Drilling also has the right to exercise options for three more jackup rigs of the same design, Lamprell said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)