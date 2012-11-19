Nov 19 Oil rig maker Lamprell Plc said
its full-year loss would be more than 7 times bigger than it
previously forecast on continuing difficulties with several
projects.
The company, which has already issued four profit warnings
this year, said it now expects a total loss of about $105
million, from its earlier view of a loss in the range of $12
million and $17 million.
Lamprell said it remained in discussions with its lenders to
obtain a waiver of certain of its banking covenants before the
year-end.
The company's bleaker forecast arose following a review
conducted by an external accountancy and consultancy firm
appointed by Lamprell to undertake an assessment of the expected
outturn on certain major projects and their impact on its
financial position.
Last month, its chief executive stepped down along with two
other senior managers, in the wake of its fourth profit warning.
Lamprell's Caspian Sea jack-up project is causing the
biggest hit to the company to the tune of nearly $25 million,
with the company citing low labour productivity and restricted
availability of equipment at a third-party facility as the
reasons for the loss at this project.
Shares in the company, which closed at 69.25 pence on
Friday, have lost about 72 percent of their value this year.