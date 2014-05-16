LONDON May 16 Oil and gas services company
Lamprell said on Friday it would raise about $120
million from investors for capital investment to improve
productivity, reduce operating costs, and strengthen its balance
sheet.
The company said the 5-for-16 rights issue would be priced
at 88 pence a share, a discount of 39.7 percent to the closing
price on 15 May, and it was supported by the group's principal
shareholder.
The group also on Friday said 2014 had started well, and it
was performing in line with its expectations.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Ron Bousso)