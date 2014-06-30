LONDON, June 30 Oil rig maker Lamprell said it expected its full-year earnings to be ahead of expectations, although it noted this would be heavily weighted towards the first half of the year.

"The group has seen strong operational and financial performance since the start of 2014 with the delivery of four major projects in the first half," it said, adding that its bid pipeline remained strong.

