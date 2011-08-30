* H1 adj net profit $27 mln vs $19.3 mln

* Revenue more than doubles

Aug 30 Lamprell reported a 40 percent higher first-half adjusted net profit as revenue from new projects increased, and the oil services group said it would meet its expectations for the second half.

The United Arab Emirates-based group, which specialises in rig refurbishments and construction, said it worked on the construction of seven new build marine projects in the first half.

Group revenue more than doubled to $383.6 million.

At the end of July, Lamprell's order book stood at $869 million, compared to $836 million last year.

"Contracted order book, other potential projects and the opportunities arising from the MIS business, gives the board confidence of meeting management expectations in the second half of 2011 and beyond," it said in a statement.

Lamprell agreed to buy Norway's Maritime Industrial Services (MIS) in May.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported an adjusted net profit of $27 million, compared with $19.3 million last year.

Lamprell shares closed at 272 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 708.2 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)