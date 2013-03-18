LONDON, March 18 Britain's financial watchdog
has fined oil services firm Lamprell 2.4 million pounds
($3.6 million) for failing to keep the market fully informed of
its deteriorating financial position last year.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said the penalty was
the first imposed for breaches of this kind under its new
policy.
"Lamprell could not adequately monitor its financial
performance against its budget and against market expectations
and therefore failed in its obligations as a listed company to
keep the market fully informed of its deteriorating financial
position during early 2012," the FSA said on Monday.