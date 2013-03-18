LONDON, March 18 Britain's financial watchdog has fined oil services firm Lamprell 2.4 million pounds ($3.6 million) for failing to keep the market fully informed of its deteriorating financial position last year.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said the penalty was the first imposed for breaches of this kind under its new policy.

"Lamprell could not adequately monitor its financial performance against its budget and against market expectations and therefore failed in its obligations as a listed company to keep the market fully informed of its deteriorating financial position during early 2012," the FSA said on Monday.