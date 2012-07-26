* Sees FY loss of $12 mln-$17 mln

July 26 Oil rig maker Lamprell Plc forecast its first-ever loss as a public company on higher costs and delayed deliveries, and said it would seek waivers from lenders.

The news, the company's third profit warning this year, sent its stock crashing 46 percent to a three-year low.

United Arab Emirates-based Lamprell said it expects a loss of between $12 million and $17 million for the full year as it expects certain cost savings to take longer than anticipated. It had earlier forecast a net profit margin of 2.5 percent.

Lamprell, which had forecast a first-half loss of $15 million to $20 million in June, said it now expects additional costs from delayed deliveries of wind farm installation vessels to push the company to a loss of $45 million for the period.

"Today's announcement raises further concerns around Lamprell's project execution capabilities," Oriel Securities analyst Nick Copeman said, adding that he was particularly concerned about the company's discussions with lenders.

Lamprell said it would seek covenant waivers from some of its banks as a result of the expected first-half loss.

"In our view, Lamprell's banks should be supportive of temporary waivers to covenants," Liberum Capital analyst Andrew Whittock said in a note to clients.

Earlier this year, Lamprell, whose operations include building jackup drilling rigs, wind turbine installation vessels and refurbishing rigs, said it would be hurt by a shortage of key components for jackup rigs and higher-than-expected costs to deliver on its windfarm vessels order.

The company, which also has facilities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, said it continued to expect full-year revenue of $1.1 billion.

"This is clearly another disappointing update ... however, there appears no reason to change our view on 2013 or beyond," analyst Whittock said.

"This update is likely to mark the bottom."

Shares in Lamprell were down 39 percent at 76.26 pence at 0940 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Brenton Cordeiro)