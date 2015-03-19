March 19 Oil rig maker Lamprell Plc's 2014 pretax profit more than doubled, helped by a steady stream of project deliveries.

Lamprell, which warned that its revenue would be lower in 2015, said pretax profit was $93.7 million, compared with $37.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 rose 1 percent to $1.08 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)