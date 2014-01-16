LONDON Jan 16 Dubai-based oil rig maker
Lamprell said on Thursday it expected its 2013
performance to be ahead of previous expectations due to
improvements in project execution.
A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts previously
forecast full-year pretax profit for Lamprell of $16.4 million
on revenue of $1.1 billion.
Lamprell posted a $105 million loss for 2012 in what it
described as the most challenging year in its history, as it
expanded into riskier areas, such as wind turbine vessels, where
operational difficulties led to a series of profit warnings.
But the company returned to profit this year and the group's
order book finished 2013 at $0.9 billion with a bidding pipeline
of $4.7 billion.