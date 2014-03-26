LONDON, March 26 Oil rig maker Lamprell
reported pre-tax profit of $40 million on Wednesday, as the
Dubai based company swung back into the black after heavy losses
in 2012, but warned revenue this year and next would be lower.
Revenue for 2013 was $1.1 billion, in line with Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S consensus, while pre-tax profit of $40 million
beat consensus of $23.3 million.
Chief Executive James Moffat described last year as a
"turning point" for the group in a statement in which a back to
basics approach returned the firm to profitability.
Lamprell posted a $111 million loss for 2012 in what it
described as the most challenging year in its history after the
rig-maker expanded into riskier areas, such as wind turbine
vessels, where operational difficulties led to a series of
profit warnings.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Keith Weir)