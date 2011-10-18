* Abu Dhabi exercises options on 2 rigs worth a combined $333.3 mln

* Rigs scheduled for delivery in H1 2014

* Rigs to be built at Lamprell's Hamriyah facility

* Shares rise after steep fall last week (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)

LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's Lamprell PLC said it had firmed up an order to build two jackup oil rigs worth $166.65 million each for Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Company (NDC), helping its shares recover some ground lost last week.

Abu Dhabi, for whom Lamprell is already building rigs, has exercised options to build the two additional platforms which are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2014, Lamprell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in Lamprell were up 3.4 percent at 231.5 pence by 0708 GMT, making them the top gainer on a 1 percent weaker FTSE 250 midcap index and valuing the group at around 600 million pounds ($947 million).

Brewin Dolphin analyst Greig Aitken noted that the stock had taken a knock last week after Lamprell revealed cost overruns on three wind farm vessel projects.

"These awards substantially fill out the new build element of our forecasts for 2012 and give some visibility on that front into 2013/2014," Aitken wrote in a note to clients, reiterating a "buy" recommendation and 400 pence price target for the shares.

($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Paul Hoskins)