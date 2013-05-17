LONDON May 17 Oil rig maker Lamprell
said it is on track to restructure its debt and agree revised
covenants by the end of June, as the company recovers from a
2012 loss.
The company said its performance for the year so far was
encouraging and in line with management expectations.
The Dubai-based company was stung last year after moving
into riskier areas such as wind turbine vessels, where
operational difficulties led to a series of profit warnings.
The group's order book at the end of April 2013 was $1.2
billion, with its bid pipeline at the same point in the order of
$4 billion.