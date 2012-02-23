(Repeats to add subscribers)
By Terry Wade
LIMA Feb 23 Stung by higher fuel costs,
LAN Airlines flew Latin America's first flight on Thursday using
a navigational system from takeoff to landing that it says will
save time and money and reduce pollution.
LAN said the Required Navigation
Performance system by General Electric will cut 19 miles
(31 kilometers), 6.3 minutes, 67.5 gallons of fuel and 1,420
pounds of carbon emissions from each flight on its popular
Cusco-Lima route, which takes tourists from the Inca ruins of
Machu Picchu in the treacherous Andes to the capital on the
Pacific Coast.
Though components of the technology have been around since
the mid-1990s and are used on landings at some airports around
the world, GE said Thursday's flight was unusual because the
satellite-based technology was used along the entire journey.
"This provides a level of precision that for all practical
purposes is like flying a plane on a railroad track," said Steve
Fulton, a former pilot who works for GE Aviation.
Required Navigation Performance (RNP) and its cousin Area
Navigation (RNAV) are part of a broader framework called
Performance-based Navigation (PBN).
Regulators in the United States and Europe have begun
adopting PBN, but implementing it across all airports in crowded
markets is complex, industry experts say.
In general, newer planes and systems have navigational
capabilities that are often more advanced than traditional radio
equipment on the ground, which regulators like the FAA in the
United States want to upgrade.
Some U.S. carriers have said the FAA should be more quickly
implementing PBN as part of a modernization plan slated to run
through 2025.
Southwest Airlines invested $90 million on equipment
and training to introduce RNP for approaches in early 2011 but
later told Aviation Week the benefits were slow to emerge -
partly because RNP approaches weren't being widely authorized by
traffic controllers.
The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. body,
has encouraged PBN systems. Supporters of PBN says it eliminates
many of the variables along a flight path caused by pilots,
weather, and traffic controllers.
IATA, the global group of carriers, said PBN could improve
efficiency and reduce emissions but that many airlines wanted to
be more sure of financial benefits.
"We see PBN as a good solution, but because it involves a
significant investment by airlines, its implementation needs to
be based on an operational requirement and supported by a
positive business case," an IATA official said.
LAN, which is one of Latin America's biggest carriers and is
known for its efficiency, said it has already seen the benefits
of a piecemeal strategy that it started using for approaches at
airports in Chile and Peru in 2009.
Christian Staiger, LAN's technical leader for RNP, said the
airline is now interested in implementing the equipment for all
takeoffs and landings in Peru, followed by wider adoption in
Chile, and later in Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.
LAN officials said it is easier to adopt RNP in smaller
countries with fewer airports.
"The Chilean and Peruvian authorities are moving at a
velocity much faster than the FAA in the United States," said
Adolfo Fierro, who manages fuel conservation at LAN.
Chile-based LAN may soon merge with Brazil's largest
airline, TAM, to become one of the world's largest
carriers. The multibillion-dollar deal has received conditional
regulatory approval and is expected to pass a vote by TAM
shareholders next month.
LAN said in January its fourth-quarter net profit
fell 31.6 percent from a year ago to $112.5 million because of
disruptions caused by a volcanic ash cloud in Chile,
restructuring costs in Colombia, and higher fuel prices.
GE says the technology, if implemented on a large scale,
could greatly reduce congestion, weather-related cancellations,
and noise in communities near airports. It would also improve
safety.
"There's nothing more valuable in my estimation than having
a city pair like we are talking about, Cusco to Lima, in
operation to illustrate the concepts we are trying to describe,"
Fulton said.
"This will provide information and experience that will be
very useful in the journey that the FAA is on," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz in Buenos Aires;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)