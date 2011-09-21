EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 8)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Sept 21 Chile's antitrust tribunal on Wednesday approved LAN Airlines' LAN.SN multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines.
The newly-merged group LATAM Airlines will be the second biggest publicly-traded airline in the world, according to Thomson Reuters data. However, due to a share swap and listing changes, LAN and TAM's combined market capitalization will likely be diluted.
Following is a table of airlines by market capitalization (in dollars):
Air China Ltd $15.32 bln
Lan and TAM combined $12.38 bln
Singapore Airlines Ltd $10.52 bln
China Southern Airlines $9.43 bln
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd $8.13 bln
China Eastern Airlines Corp $7.66 bln
Delta Air Lines Inc $7.08 bln
United Continental Holdings $6.86 bln
Southwest Airlines Co $6.83 bln
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd $6.62 bln
Lufthansa AG $6.15 bln
Ryanair Holdings Plc $6.01 bln
* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)