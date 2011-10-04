SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN and Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA said on Tuesday they have appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on their planned merger, but are pushing ahead to create one of the world's biggest carriers.

Chile's antitrust tribunal last month gave conditional approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM. The airlines said they had appealed three of the 11 conditions to Chile's Supreme Court. They said they still expect the merger to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

Following is the text of their emailed statement:

BOARDS OF LAN AND TAM AGREE TO CONTINUE WITH THE MERGER AND AIM FOR COMPLETION BY THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2012

After analyzing the resolution of the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia, Chile's antitrust court, LAN and TAM expect the measures not to significantly affect the estimated synergies nor the future strategic development of LATAM Group.

Although the mitigation measures are broadly in line with those LAN and TAM were willing to accept in the consultation process, the companies consider that three of the measures are illegal and unconstitutional in certain aspects, and they have resolved to appeal these measures before the Supreme Court of Chile.

The companies believe that the appeal will not prevent them from continuing with the merger process, subject to the final resolution of the Supreme Court, and therefore believe that the appeal process will not delay LAN and TAM's plans to bring the transaction into effect, which the companies believe can be concluded toward the end of the first quarter 2012.

Santiago, October 4, 2011 - After thorough analysis of the content and implications of the resolution of the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia de Chile (TDLC), Chile's antitrust court, regarding the merger process between LAN Airlines S.A. (LAN) (NYSE: LFL/IPSA: LAN) and TAM S.A. (TAM) (BM&FBOVESPA: TAMM4/NYSE: TAM), the Boards of Directors of both companies have confirmed their decision to move forward with the transaction.

LAN and TAM believe the mitigation measures imposed by the TDLC do not significantly impact the synergies generated by the transaction and do not modify in any material respect the companies' joint strategic development plans. From the analysis, the estimated impact on the expected synergies would not exceed US$10 million per year, reducing by such amount the total previously announced synergies of US$400 million.

The mitigation measures considered in the judgment by the TDLC are broadly in line with the measures that LAN and TAM were prepared to accept in January 2011 in the out-of-court settlement negotiated with the Fiscalia Nacional Economica (FNE), Chile's antitrust authority. Nevertheless, on October 3, LAN and TAM presented an appeal before the Supreme Court objecting to three of the mitigation measures which the companies deem to be unconstitutional and disproportionately severe.

The three measures being appealed are:

1.- the seventh condition, which establishes the obligation to submit for approval ex-ante certain code share agreements that LATAM Group may have reached with airlines outside of its chosen alliance. This is unnecessary considering the existence of an alternative measure, which requires the company to inform the FNE of all such agreements so that it may analyze and determine if they are detrimental to the competitive environment.

2.- the eighth condition, which establishes the obligation to give up four fifth freedom rights to Lima, Peru. This condition goes against a 2009 ruling of the Supreme Court, which overturned a previous ruling of the TDLC which attempted to impose measures that would have had the same impact.

3.- the fourteenth condition, which provides excessive intrusive powers to the FNE and to the consultant that the TDLC requires the company to hire to collaborate in the surveillance process. The company considers that the proposed "unrestricted, total, permanent and continuous" access that this consultant would have, both in and outside Chile, to LATAM Group's data bases, systems, accounting, installations, offices, call centers and others, is unlimited and differs from what is provided for by law since it lacks previous judicial controls and is therefore illegal in that it affects constitutional rights.

In its appeals before the Supreme Court, it is highlighted that the seventh and fourteenth measures have legitimate legal and constitutional alternatives which are in accordance with the underlying spirit of the measures proposed by the TDLC.

LAN and TAM confirm their commitment to implement the merger in the shortest possible timeframe, which they expect to be toward the end of the first quarter 2012. It is important to highlight that LAN and TAM plan to move forward, in parallel with the Supreme Court appeal process, with the various regulatory and corporate authorizations that are still required to complete the transaction.