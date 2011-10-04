* Appeal three of 11 conditions imposed on merger
* Deal will create one of world's biggest airlines
* Small rival PAL has challenged deal's approval
(Adds antitrust regulator rejects LAN petition)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Simon Gardner
SANTIAGO, Oct 4 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN
and Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA have appealed to Chile's
top court some of the conditions imposed on their planned
merger, but the companies are pushing ahead to create one of
the world's biggest airlines.
Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC last month approved LAN's
multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM but imposed 11 conditions
on the deal.
The airlines said on Tuesday they have appealed three of
the conditions to the Supreme Court but still expect the merger
to be completed by the end of the 2012 first quarter.
On Monday, small Chilean rival PAL said it had appealed
TDLC's approval of the takeover to the same court.
Legal experts say the appeals by PAL, LAN and TAM do not
block the merger process, and analysts expect the deal to go
through.
"Although the mitigation measures are broadly in line with
those LAN and TAM were willing to accept in the consultation
process, the companies consider that three of the measures are
illegal and unconstitutional in certain aspects, and they have
resolved to appeal these measures before the Supreme Court of
Chile," LAN and TAM said in a joint statement.
The measures appealed relate to code-share agreements,
obligations to give up some flights via Lima to other cities,
and surveillance requirements.
LAN said last month the ruling by the TDLC, which imposed
the conditions, was flawed and requested that the tribunal
rectify its tariff calculations, but the regulator on Tuesday
rejected the request, saying it had based them on information
given by LAN.
The Supreme Court must decide whether to accept PAL's
appeal, which could take up to two weeks. If it did hear the
objection, it could take up to five months to issue a ruling.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC on LAN and TAM: link.reuters.com/jup83s
FACTBOX-Chile OKs LAN takeover of TAM [ID:nS1E78J0E1]
FACTBOX-Conditions imposed on LAN-TAM deal [ID:nS1E78K1CR]
FACTBOX-Biggest airlines by market cap [ID:nS1E78K20B]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
LAN shares were down 4.07 percent on Tuesday, outpacing a
3.73 percent fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index.IPSA. TAM shares were off 4.53 percent, steeper than losses
on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was
down 2.47 percent.
PAL's statement was released after the market closed on
Monday. LAN and TAM's joint statement came out before the
market opened on Tuesday. Both appeals stung LAN's shares,
according to analysts.
"The market is overreacting," said Ramon Lagos, an analyst
with Banco Penta in Santiago. He said fears of a global
economic slowdown were also hitting shares.
"In general, the situation is pretty clear ... The merger
will happen," Lagos said.
LAN and TAM said they did not expect the conditions imposed
on the merger would cost more than $10 million out of expected
synergies, and vowed to push ahead with the tie-up while
awaiting a Supreme Court ruling.
The merger would create an airline with annual revenue of
$10.4 billion, based on 2010 figures. When the merger plan was
announced last August, the all-stock transaction was worth an
estimated $2.7 billion.
In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group
has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and is
awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.
(Additional reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Felipe
Iturrieta; Editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick)