Sept 21 Chile's antitrust tribunal approved Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA on Wednesday with conditions, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines. [ID:nS1E78K13N]

In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two out of three antitrust hurdles, and is now waiting on the country's antitrust council, Cade.

Following are some key facts about LAN-TAM merger:

* The merger between LAN and TAM will create the biggest airline in Latin America and one of the world's biggest in terms of passengers carried, with joint revenue worth some $10.4 billion in 2010.

* Officials of both companies have said they expect the takeover to be completed at the end of this year or the beginning of 2012. [ID:nN1E77F1IK]

* The deal would enable LAN to enter the Brazilian market, a long-standing objective blocked by Brazil's regulatory restrictions on foreign capital in airline companies.

* LAN, with headquarters in Santiago, would contribute to the merged company units in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru, along with cargo divisions in the United States, Colombia and Brazil, while TAM would bring TAM Airlines, TAM Mercosur and other affiliates.

* The new group would be renamed Latam Airlines Group and have four key operational hubs: Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago and Lima.

* LAN and TAM have said they expect synergies worth $400 million, but analysts have second-guessed those estimates in light of tougher restrictions from Chilean regulators. Some in the market see lower synergies, weighed down by oil prices.

* Enrique Cueto, CEO of LAN Airlines, would head Latam Airlines Group, which would have more than 220 aircraft and 40,000 employees.

* LAN announced in July its second-quarter profit fell 74 percent to $15.9 million, well below forecast, affected by flight disruptions caused by ash from an erupting volcano. [ID:nN1E76P2D6]

* TAM posted a profit in the second quarter this year, versus a net loss a year earlier as a stronger currency helped cut debt-servicing costs, offsetting rising fuel prices. The company reported net income of 60 million reais ($38 million) in the quarter. [ID:nN1E7790RW]

* Chile's LAN said it plans to spend $5.113 billion on its fleet of aircraft through 2014.

* TAM said in August it was reducing its planned fleet by four planes to control costs as demand grew more slowly than expected in Brazil's air travel market. The company said it would not renew four aircraft leases as originally planned next year. [ID:nN1E778130] (Reporting by Santiago newsroom. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)