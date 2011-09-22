SANTIAGO, Sept 22 LAN Airlines LAN.SN said on
Thursday it hopes its multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian
carrier TAM TAMM4.SA would be complete in the first quarter
of 2012, but it is still studying conditions imposed by Chile's
regulator.
LAN's Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto told a tourism
conference in Santiago that Wednesday's approval of the
takeover by the country's antitrust tribunal was a step
forward, but that he saw administrative issues arising from the
ruling taking 4 to 5 months to iron out.
