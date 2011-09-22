SANTIAGO, Sept 22 LAN Airlines LAN.SN said on Thursday it hopes its multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA would be complete in the first quarter of 2012, but it is still studying conditions imposed by Chile's regulator.

LAN's Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto told a tourism conference in Santiago that Wednesday's approval of the takeover by the country's antitrust tribunal was a step forward, but that he saw administrative issues arising from the ruling taking 4 to 5 months to iron out. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)