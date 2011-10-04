SANTIAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters)- Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN
and Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA have appealed to Chile's
top court over some of the conditions imposed on their planned
merger, but the companies are pushing ahead to create one of
the world's biggest airlines.
Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC last month approved LAN's
multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM but imposed 11 conditions
on the deal. The airlines said on Tuesday they had appealed
three of the conditions to the supreme court but still expected
the merger to be completed by the end of the first quarter of
2012.
On Monday, small Chilean rival PAL said it had appealed
TDLC's approval of the takeover to the same court. Legal
experts say the appeals by PAL, LAN and TAM do not block the
merger process, and analysts expect the deal to go through.
Here are some of the next steps expected in the planned
takeover, according to sector experts and LAN's statement to
the Chilean Securities and Insurance Superintendency (SVS) in
January:
* The Supreme Court must now decide whether to take up
PAL's objection, which could take it up to two weeks.
[ID:nN1E7921ZV]. If the Supreme Court did hear PAL's appeal, it
could then take up to four or five months to issue a ruling.
LAN and TAM could proceed with their tie-up in the meantime,
but if the Supreme Court then ultimately opted to rule against
the merger, it could kill the deal, legal experts say, though
this scenario is seen as unlikely.
* LAN has asked TDLC to rectify "numerical errors" in
calculations of its national and international tariffs, or
yields. "The company has presented a request to the TDLC today
which rectifies numeric calculations in the ruling ...
regarding yields (fares per kilometer on each route)," LAN said
last month.
* In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines
Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles
and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.
* If the takeover went ahead as planned, all TAM's shares
with voting rights would be acquired by a new Chilean entity
named "Holdco 1." Those shares would then be divided into one
series with voting rights and without economic rights and
another with the opposite characteristics.
* The Amaro family, which controls TAM, would indirectly
hold at least 80 percent of Holdco 1 shares with voting rights
through Chilean holding company TEP Chile. LAN would own no
more than 20 percent of those shares, and would acquire all the
Holdco 1 shares without voting rights.
* Holdco 1 would incorporate a new "Holdco 2" group that
would launch an exchange offer in which all holders of TAM
shares, save the Amaro family, could tender their shares in
exchange for the same amount of Holdco 2 shares. Holdco 2 would
at the same time merge with LAN, so TAM shareholders would
receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per share of
TAM.
* The start of the exchange offer hinges on various
approvals, including that of LAN shareholders, Brazil's
National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the Securities and
Exchange Commission of Brazil, the Chilean Securities and
Insurance Supervisor (SVS), the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and antitrust regulators in the relevant
countries.
* LAN shares would be listed in Brazil's Bovespa index
.BVSP and remain traded in Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA
and on the New York Stock Exchange, while TAM shares would no
longer be listed in Brazil or the United States.
* LAN's name would be changed to LATAM Airlines Group SA
(LATAM).
* On completion of the transaction, LAN, TAM and
subsidiaries would continue conducting business as they
currently do, according to the Chilean airline's statement to
Chile's regulating body in January.
* TAM would remain controlled by the Amaro family through
TEP Chile and Holdco 1. The company's board would be comprised
of six members, four of whom would be chosen by TEP Chile and
the remaining two by LATAM.
* LATAM would have a nine-member board. TEP Chile would
have the right to elect a second board director, subject to
some limitations.
* Cueto Controlled Affiliates and TEP Chile could only sell
LATAM shares three years after the merged airline's creation.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick)