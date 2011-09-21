SANTIAGO, Sept 21 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN(LFL.N) said on Wednesday it is studying a "complex" ruling that gives conditional approval for its takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM SA, and both companies will announce their view on the mitigation measures required shortly.

Chile's antitrust tribunal earlier on Wednesday gave conditional approval to LAN's multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM TAMM4.SA, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)