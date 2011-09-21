SANTIAGO, Sept 21 Chile's antitrust tribunal gave conditional approval on Wednesday to LAN Airlines SA's LAN.SN(LFL.N) multibillion-dollar takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM SA TAMM4.SA, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines.

But anti-trust tribunal TDLC said the merged airline must comply with certain measures, including ceding slots on the key Santiago to Sao Paulo route and renouncing participation in one of two global alliances.

Industry experts say the ruling would help create a blueprint for future mergers in Chile. However, they say the deal could face new delays in Chile if a third party appeals the decision to the Supreme Court.

In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two of three antitrust hurdles and is now awaiting approval from antitrust council Cade.

LAN Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said last month he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the year. [ID:nN1E77F1IK] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Antonio de la Jara, Felipe Iturrieta, Simon Gardner; editing by Andre Grenon)