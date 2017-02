SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's LAN Airlines expects a share swap to take over Brazil's TAM in six weeks, wrapping up the multibillion dollar takeover by mid-May, LAN's Chief Executive Enrique Cueto said on Thursday at Chile's FIDAE air show.

The takeover to create LATAM Airlines Group will create one of the world's biggest carriers and the largest in Latin America. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)