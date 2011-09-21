* Shares in air carriers up ahead of expected ruling

* Chile antitrust regulator seen approving LAN-TAM deal

* Deal would create one of the world's largest airlines

SANTIAGO/SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Shares in Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) and Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA rallied on Wednesday morning ahead of an expected ruling by Chile's antitrust regulator on a tie-up between the two companies.

The market is betting LAN's takeover of TAM will be approved, though the regulator, TDLC, is expected to require that LAN take certain measures to ensure fair competition.

Shares in LAN were up 1.36 percent, outpacing Chile's IPSA blue chip index .IPSA, which was trading 0.12 percent weaker.

Shares in TAM rose 3.06 percent, outpacing Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP, which was up 0.9 percent.

LAN's takeover of TAM would create the biggest airline in Latin America and one of the world's biggest in terms of passengers carried, with joint revenues worth $10.4 billion in 2010.

LAN's Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said last month he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the year.

In Brazil, the deal has already cleared two out of three antimonopoly hurdles, and is waiting on the country's antitrust council, Cade.

When the deal to create LATAM Airlines Group was announced in August last year, the all-stock transaction was estimated to be worth $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo. Editing by Simon Gardner and Derek Caney)