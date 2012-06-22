SANTIAGO, June 22 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Friday it has successfully taken over Brazil's TAM to create LATAM Airlines group, which will be Latin America's largest airline.

The Chilean airline said it forecasts synergies with TAM will be between $170 and $200 million in the first 12 months of the newly merged airline. It sees annual synergies rising to between $600 and $700 million as of the fourth year of LATAM's existence. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)