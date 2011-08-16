SANTIAGO Aug 16 Chilean airline LAN's
LAN.SN(LFL.N) takeover of Brazil's TAM Linhas Aereas
TAMM4.SA could be complete by the end of this year, chief
operating officer Ignacio Cueto said on Tuesday.
LAN is waiting for the green light from Chile's anti-trust
tribunal and regulators in Brazil to seal a multi-billion
dollar deal with TAM to create one of the world's biggest
airlines.
Asked when he expected the deal to go through, Cueto told
Reuters: "At the end of this year or the beginning of 2012".
Cueto's brother Enrique, LAN's CEO, said in June that he
expected the company's takeover of TAM to be finalized by March
2012. [ID:nN07118146]
The antitrust unit of Brazil's finance ministry last week
recommended the approval of LAN's plan to buy rival TAM, saying
the deal will not harm competition in the country's civil
aviation market. Decisions by two other anti-trust authorities
are still pending.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Bernard Orr)