SANTIAGO, Sept 8 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Thursday its passenger traffic rose 14.1 percent in August from a year earlier, after growing 16 percent in July.

The Chilean carrier's second-quarter profit fell 74 percent to $15.9 million, well below forecast, hammered by flight disruptions caused by ash from an erupting volcano. [ID:nN1E76P2D6] (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Derek Caney)