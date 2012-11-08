LONDON Nov 8 Lancashire Holdings Ltd : * Q3 profit before tax $78 million versus $79ln * Combined ratio of 48.9% in Q3 2012, 61.1% year to date * Special dividend and equivalents of $173 million * Third quarter return on equity of 5.7%, * Combined ratio for the quarter of 48.9% * Market outlook in our lines of business is stable * Premium rates will come under pressure for the January renewals * Total capital return since inception to $1.5 billion