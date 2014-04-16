April 16 Lancashire Holdings said head underwriting officer Alex Maloney would take the helm as its chief executive after the property and casualty insurer announced the retirement of founder Richard Brindle.

Brindle, the company's chief executive since he started Lancashire in 2005, will be stepping down on April 30.

Paul Gregory, chief underwriter at its UK division, will be promoted take Maloney's place as chief underwriting officer, the insurer said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)