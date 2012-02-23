(Adds detail from statement)
LONDON Feb 23 British insurer and
reinsurer Lancashire reported a better-than-expected
2011 profit even though natural disasters drove a 55 percent
increase in claims, and said it was optimistic insurance prices
would increase in 2012.
Lancashire, which insures ships, oil rigs and aircraft, said
its 2011 pretax profit fell 35 percent to $218.6 million, still
ahead of the $204 million pencilled in by analysts in a company
poll.
The decline reflected a 55 percent increase in claims to
$155.3 million, driven by Japan's Tohoku earthquake, the
Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand, as well as a $35 million
hit from the Costa Concordia shipwreck.
Lancashire shares were up 1 percent at 789 pence by 0830
GMT, narrowly outperforming a 0.5 percent increase in the FTSE
250 share index.
The company, which in January moved its tax base to the UK
from Bermuda, said it was hopeful last year's near-record claims
would drive an increase in pricing in 2012 as insurers seek to
recoup their losses.
"I am cautiously optimistic about the insurance pricing
environment for 2012," chief executive Richard Brindle said in a
statement.
"The outlook is positive in many of our core areas."
Prices have been flat or falling for most types of insurance
and reinsurance for about four years, reflecting intense
competition between well-capitalised insurers.
The insurance industry absorbed over $100 billion in natural
disaster claims last year, making it the second costliest
catastrophe year on record after 2005, when hurricane Katrina
devastated New Orleans, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)