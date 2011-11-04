* Announces special dividend of $124 mln or $0.80 per share

* Q3 pretax down 26.5 pct at $79 mln vs $61 mln consensus

* Shares up 2.9 percent, FTSE 250's third-biggest riser

* Investment return down 20 pct on lower bond yields (Adds further detail, shares, analyst comment)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Nov 4 Bermuda-based insurer Lancashire on Friday reported forecasting-beating profit and said shareholders would get a special dividend of $124 million after concluding the cash was not needed for its 2012 business plan.

"We have given careful consideration to our capital requirements for the coming year, and the proposed dividend enables us to return profits to shareholders whilst still equipping us well to capture potential compelling opportunities in the 2012 year," Lancashire Chief Executive Richard Brindle said in a statement.

London-listed Lancashire, which insures aircraft, oil rigs and ships, made a pretax profit of $79 million in the three months to Sept. 30, down 26.5 percent on the year, but ahead of the $61 million expected by analysts in a company poll.

The decline reflected a combination of foreign exchange losses and weaker investment income, which dropped by a fifth due to lower bond yields. The company also had to absorb losses after offloading its entire equities portfolio.

Lancashire shares were up 2.9 percent at 733 pence at 0835 GMT, making the company the FTSE 250's third-biggest riser. The stock has risen 32 percent in the year to date, outperforming a 7.7 percent decline in the FTSE non-life insurance index .

"In a market of excessive volatility there is something comforting about another quarter of steady delivery on strategy from Lancashire," Espirito Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough wrote in a note.

Lancashire, which plans to redomicile to the UK in January ahead of a reform of rules on the tax treatment of companies with overseas interests, said prices had risen or stayed flat in its main markets during the third quarter.

Intense competition has put insurance and reinsurance prices under pressure for the past three years, but the industry is hoping that a record $70 billion in insured losses in the first half of 2011 will turn the market.

Leading reinsurers have said they expect prices to stabilise next year, with big increases mostly confined to markets directly affected by recent natural disasters such Japan's Tohoku earthquake.

Lancashire, known for its shareholder-friendly capital management, said the latest special dividend brings the total it has returned to investors since inception in 2005 to $1.3 billion.

The company handed back $400 million last year, mostly in the form of share buybacks. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jane Merriman)