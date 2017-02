LONDON Jan 30 British insurer Lancashire Holdings raised its estimated exposure to an earthquake at Tohoku, Japan, by $42.2 million to a net loss estimate of $117.3 million.

The company also said that its estimated loss in the fourth quarter to recent floods in Thailand, after reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, was between $24-$28 million. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)