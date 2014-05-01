UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
(Corrects currency in paragraph 2 to dollars from pounds)
May 1Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd posted a 47 percent rise in first-quarter gross premiums written, helped by its acquisition last year of Cathedral Capital Ltd.
The British underwriter, which insures oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said gross premiums written rose to $316.7 million in the three months ended March 31 from $214.9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.