May 1Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd posted a 47 percent rise in first-quarter gross premiums written, helped by its acquisition last year of Cathedral Capital Ltd.

The British underwriter, which insures oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said gross premiums written rose to $316.7 million in the three months ended March 31 from $214.9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)