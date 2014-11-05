Nov 5 Lancashire Holdings Ltd, a British
property and casualty insurer, posted a 40 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by fewer major catastrophe losses
and its acquisition of Lloyd's of London insurer Cathedral
Capital.
The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets
such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also said it would pay a
special dividend of $1.20 per common share.
Pretax profit rose to $36.1 million in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $25.7 million a year earlier.
