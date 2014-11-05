(Adds details)
Nov 5 Lancashire Holdings Ltd, a British
property and casualty insurer, posted a 40 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by fewer major catastrophe losses
and its acquisition of Lloyd's of London insurer Cathedral
Capital.
The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets
such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also said it would pay a
special dividend of $1.20 per common share.
Pretax profit rose to $36.1 million in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $25.7 million a year earlier.
Net premiums earned were up 34 percent to $179.6 million,
due mainly to Lancashire's Lloyd's of London business that came
with its acquisition of Cathedral in late 2013.
The underwriter said it had not taken any major catastrophe
hits, with a quiet hurricane season in the United States.
However, Lancashire recorded higher losses at its aviation
and Lloyd's businesses, pushing quarterly insurance losses and
loss adjustment expenses up to $92.4 million from $76.1 million.
Quarterly investment income rose 10 percent to $6.7 million,
boosted by its larger investment portfolio from the Cathedral
buy.
Lancashire's London-listed stock was down 0.7 percent to 647
pence at 0802 GMT on Wednesday.
