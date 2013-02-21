LONDON Feb 21 British insurer Lancashire
said it would hand back $170 million of capital to
investors via a special dividend because flat insurance prices
were limiting opportunities for profitable underwriting.
Shareholders in Lancashire, which insures ships, oil rigs
and aircraft, will receive a one-off payout of $1.05 per share,
on top of a final dividend for 2012 of 10 cents a share, the
company said on Thursday.
Lancashire, which moved its tax domicile to Britain from
Bermuda last year, also said its pretax profit for 2012 rose 8
percent to $236.8 million, ahead of the $219 million penciled in
by analysts in a company poll.
The insurer's forecast-beating performance partly reflected
a $44.5 million hit from Superstorm Sandy, at the lower end of
the $40 million to $60 million range it forecast in December.
However, Lancashire's final bill for Sandy could fall as low
as $4.5 million if the total insured loss from the storm exceeds
$20 billion, as this would entitle the insurer to a $40 million
payout under a specialist reinsurance contract it bought in June
last year, head of investor relations Jonny Creagh-Coen said.
The contract is an industry loss warranty (ILW), a form of
reinsurance that pays out if total insured losses from a storm
or earthquake exceed an agreed threshold.
"We bought $40 million of it, and that may well come into
our favour - it means our Sandy loss could go down to $4.5
million," Creagh-Coen told Reuters.
The ILW is triggered by reference to loss estimates
calculated by data aggregator Property Claims Service.
Disaster modelling firms reckon Sandy, a 1,000 mile wide
storm that pummelled the north-eastern United States last
October, could cost the insurance industry up to $25 billion.