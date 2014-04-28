April 28 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :
* Confirms following recent press speculation that, in line
with company's plan to expand its specialty business at Lloyd's,
agreement has been reached with four market leading underwriters
* Bruce Carman and Matt Thomas will be responsible for
leading expansion in aviation war and John Spence and Peter
Neill will lead aviation all risks account
* It is expected that, during second half of 2014, Bruce
Carman, Matt Thomas, John Spence and Peter Neill Will, after
fulfilling their contractual obligations to previous employers,
join Cathedral
* Further information will be announced upon underwriters'
arrival at Cathedral
