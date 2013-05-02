UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
May 2 British insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a 70 percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter as it benefited from fewer catastrophe-related claims.
The property and casualty insurer said pretax profit rose to $78.9 million for the three months ended March 31 from $46.5 million a year earlier.
Gross premiums written fell 8 percent to $214.9 million.
The company's combined ratio -- the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs -- fell to 51.2 percent from 74 percent a year earlier. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable.
