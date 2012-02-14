Russia says it bombed Islamic State targets near Syria's Raqqa
MOSCOW, Feb 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Lanco Infratech Ltd is in talks with investors to sell a minority stake in its power business to raise $600-750 million to fund expansion, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Lanco will consolidate its power business under one vertical and raise funds by the first quarter of 2012/13, Philip Chacko, director, investor relations, told Reuters in a telephonic interview.
Lanco has ready-to-generate capacity of 4400 MW and is constructing 4900 MW of power plants. It also has a pipeline of another 4000 MW where construction is yet to start. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast equipment sales to rise for the first time in three years, partly driven by improving economic conditions in Brazil and Argentina.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary, in his debut trip to Europe, warned of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.