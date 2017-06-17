MUMBAI, June 17 Lanco Infratech Ltd
confirmed on Saturday that India's central bank had directed the
company's lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate a
corporate insolvency resolution process under the country's
bankruptcy laws.
Lanco is among 12 companies that the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) has ordered lenders to take to bankruptcy court as it
strives to cut the country's $150 billion in soured debt,
sources told Reuters on Friday.
The 12 companies together account for about 2 trillion
rupees ($31 billion), or roughly a quarter, of Indian bank loans
that have been categorised as non-performing.
Lanco, whose businesses include power and infrastructure,
said it had outstanding fund-based loans of 81.46 billion rupees
and another 32.21 billion rupees in non-fund-based exposure as
of March 31, 2016.
Non-fund-based exposure typically includes bank guarantees
and letters of credit.
IDBI Bank has called a meeting of the group of lenders to
the company on Monday to discuss the resolution process, Lanco
said in a stock exchange filing.
($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Dale Hudson)