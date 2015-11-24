* Seeks to raise capital via stake sale, listing of power
assets
* Also wants to sell one large power project
* Reports Q2 profit as projects restart, shares jump 20 pct
* Lanco has $5.3 bln in debt
(Recasts, adds CFO comments)
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 India's Lanco Infratech Ltd
is looking to raise as much as $1 billion over the
next 18 months through a stake sale and a listing of its power
assets as it seeks to pare back a heavy debt load, its chief
financial officer said.
The news comes as the independent power producer swung back
to profit in the June-September quarter, sending its shares
surging by a fifth in afternoon trade.
Lanco has some $5.3 billion in debt and has been losing
money in recent years as its plants have been stalled due to
delays in regulatory clearances and obtaining coal.
"It could be a strategic investor (for a stake sale). We'd
also like to list Lanco power (assets)," CFO T. Adi Babu told
Reuters in a telephone interview, adding that the company was
hoping to raise between $750 million and $1 billion from these
measures.
It also hopes to sell one large power project in 2017 once
all its plants are fully operational.
"We want to sell one big asset to bring down debt and
improve liquidity. There's a good prospect we can sell at least
one asset," Adi Babu said.
Lanco has been working with its bankers to restructure its
debts, and Adi Babu said its lenders had started releasing funds
to help it restart work at stalled plants.
The company now operates 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power
assets and expects to complete another 4,000 MW in around two
years, which will involve its debt rising to 450 billion rupees
before it starts falling.
Lanco said the outlook for its power business was improving
as coal availability has increased and it has sealed power
purchase agreements with consumers.
It reported a quarterly net profit of 989 million rupees
($14.9 million) during the June-September quarter on Monday,
against a 5.3 billion rupee loss a year earlier.
India's indebted power companies have been struggling in
recent years as an economic downturn and delays to projects
crimped revenue.
Adi Babu added that Lanco still wants to sell its Griffin
coal mine in Australia, which it put on the block last year, but
the company is unlikely to find a decent bidder until
international coal prices recover.
($1 = 66.3750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
Edwina Gibbs)