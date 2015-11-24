NEW DELHI Nov 24 India's Lanco Infratech Ltd
is looking to raise between $750 million and $1
billion over the next 18 months through a stake sale and listing
of its power assets to cut its debt, its chief financial officer
said on Tuesday.
Lanco, which has been losing money in recent years amid a
high debt load and delays in finishing its power projects, said
it returned to profitability in the three months ending Sept. 30
after revenue jumped as work restarted at its plants.
The company also wants to raise fresh capital by selling one
large power project in 2017 once all its plants are fully
operational, CFO T. Adi Babu told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
