BRIEF-Synchrony Financial to buy GPShopper
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
BANGKOK Nov 20 Thailand's largest homebuilder Land & Houses Pcl said on Thursday it expected net profit to hit a record high this year due to gain from asset sales to a real estate investment trust (REIT) and higher revenue.
Sales in 2014 are likely to exceed the company's target of 32 billion baht ($974 million) and it aimed to book revenue from existing projects worth 22 billion baht over the next few years, Managing Director Adisorn Thananan-narapool told reporters.
Land & Houses will transfer assets, including the Terminal 21 shopping mall and hotel, to a REIT worth 6.23 billion baht ($190 million), which will be set up by its 60 percent-owned subsidiary L&H Property later this year, he said. ($1 = 32.8600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.